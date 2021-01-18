Kerr reveals secret to beating Pirates

Black Leopards coach Dylan Kerr has revealed the “secret” behind his team’s 2-0 upset win against Orlando Pirates at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The unexpected win comes after the in-form Soweto giants were tipped to win against the side sitting at the bottom of the DStv Premier league table.

Kerr revealed afterwards that one of the keys to the victory lay with his players keeping possession of the ball. The coach had previously complained about his side giving the ball away cheaply, thus allowing the opposition to attack.

“I’ve always said that if we keep the ball moving, and keep possession and rotate the ball, with my players, nobody can touch us,” said Kerr after his side beat Pirates.

“When we did (give possession away), we defended like a unit, as we practised on Thursday. The players did everything that was asked of them which was pleasing.

“I’m just pleased to keep a clean sheet. I don’t think King (Ndlovu) had a save to make in 90 minutes, and that’s Orlando Pirates you’re playing against.”

Kerr further revealed Pirates’ downfall was planned at training days before the match.

“I’m not going to make an excuse that they played on Wednesday and we didn’t play, because we still trained as hard as they played and they’ve had lots of rest and recovery,” said the coach after the match.

“On Thursday we spent an hour on finishing; we did one versus one, three versus three, four versus three, overloads; and it showed. They actually did it for the first time in a long time, they did exactly what I asked them to do – get into areas, get it wide, don’t panic, don’t rush things.”