It has been said over and over again that success is not only earned, but one has to work really hard for it. And I think that’s exactly what a young boy from Secunda in Mpumalanga by the name of Percy Tau did in his quest to become a professional soccer player.

You see, whenever I hear the name Percy Tau, memories of my first year at the Tshwane University of Technology begin to surface back faster to the day I first saw a young striker with great potential to become the best in the local game.

And trust me, Tau wasn’t the only special kid that day. Ok, let me take it from the beginning. It was during my first year at varsity and I was lucky enough to get an opportunity to shadow one of the sport journalists at one of the most reputable papers in Pretoria back in 2010.

On my first day, I have been briefed about my assignment and told that we would be attending an Under-17 tournament which would feature the development side of Mamelodi Sundowns.

It was a rainy Saturday morning as we made our way to the venue in Mamelodi by a meter taxi along with our photographer.

For a reason I forgot, the length of the games had to be cut short and it was hard to follow every team that was playing.

But, there were two teams that everyone was excited about. The Sundowns development side and a local team called Real Mamelodians. Mind you, this was my first time in the area and getting to watch this tournament.

But all I could hear around the spectators was…”today we are going to see which is the real Sundowns.”

From the chats I could eavesdrop on, games between Mamelodians and Sundowns always produced fireworks and bragging rights were always the order of the day.

Khayelihle Shozi, who is now playing his football for TS Galaxy was causing havoc for opposition defenders with his mesmerizing skills, while on the other hand, Tau was scoring goals like nobody’s business and pulling out some great performances.

After some time with the rain having subsided during the day, it started to drizzle a bit just before the start of the final. It was the two teams that everyone has been anticipating to watch meeting up.

Mamelodians had some brilliant players who also had it in them to make the cut into professional football. And I’m certain if I could dig in deeply, one or two players from that team must have turned out pro. As expected, it was fireworks in the final and at some point, Sundowns seemed to be losing it. But, something special came out of Tau, the boy was just roaring.

He eventually helped his team win the final and if I remember correctly he scored three goals in that final and eventually walked away as the top goal-scorer and player of the tournament.

I had an interview with him after then, so shy and reserved. I remember asking him what his ultimate goal is, and he politely answered “to work hard and play for the first team one day.”

You see, thing is, Tau had always knew what it had to take for him to be the best, one could easily tell by the way he carried himself on the field and that continued from the moment he signed his first professional contract with the first team. No doubt the boy was talented and many others like him were also talented.

But, talent alone is not going to do much for you if you don’t put in the work. Today, Tau is a star playing for Bafana Bafana and he was recently recalled to his English Premiership club Brighton & Hove Albion from his loan spell with Belgium outfit Anderlecht.

The boy simply deserves what’s coming for him and to have witnessed him coming up as a youngster, I am proud to see where his football has taken him so far. Now go out there and roar in the EPL, Lion Of Judah, stories likes yours are an inspiration to aspiring footballers.

