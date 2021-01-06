Gamildien delighted after another double for high-flying Swallows

Jonty Mark

“It means a lot, it was a small Cape Town derby between me and City!," said the in-form Birds striker.

Ruzaigh Gamildien believes he can win the Golden Boot this season, after bagging another two goals for Swallows FC in a 3-2 victory over Cape Town City on Tuesday.

Gamildien won and slotted home a penalty before grabbing another with a finish from close range to put Swallows 2-0 up at half time, and is now joint top of the DStv Premiership scoring charts.

The 31 year old Capetonian is enjoying an incredible season since signing for the Birds, and has already grabbed the most goals he has ever scored in a top flight campaign.

He particularly enjoyed the victory on Tuesday over a team from his hometown.

“I am very happy with the performance today,” Gamildien told SuperSport TV after picking up the Man of the Match Award.

“My job is just to help the team and score goals, maybe I will end up as top goalscorer, I am not sure. It is not my goal, but it would be a good accolade … to get the Golden Boot.”

High-flying Swallows moved level on points with Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table after racking up a sixth win of the 2020/21 season against City.

Jan Olde Riekerink’s side were caught twice on the break to concede in the first half, but fought back in the second, winning a penalty for handball that was converted by Mduduzi Mdantsane. Swallows had Zaphaniah Mbokoma sent off in the 73rd minute for a second bookable offence, but three minutes later a superb header from Junaid Sait put Brandon Truter’s side 3-1 up.

Tashreeq Morris then received a second yellow card for City and was sent off, though the in-form Mdantsane did score from close range in stoppage time, to join Gamildien and Sundowns’ Themba Zwane on seven league goals for the season.

