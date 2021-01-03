Nurkovic returns, Khune out of Chiefs squad for Angolan trip

Khaya Ndubane

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the 18-man squad for the Caf Champions League clash against CD Primeiro de Agosto.

Amakhosi are set to take on the Angolan side in the second-leg match at Estadio 11 de Novembro on Tuesday. The clubs played to a goalless draw in South Africa in the first leg.

Nurkovic, who has yet to play a game for Chiefs this season, has been included in the squad for the Angolan trip. There was however no space for club captain Itumeleng Khune in the squad.

Coach Gavin Hunt has opted for Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma in the goalkeeping department.

“Amakhosi travel to Angola with a squad of 18 players lead by head coach Gavin Hunt who will be assisted by Dillon Sheppard,” rea a club statement.

“There is also good news as Chiefs lead striker from the 2019-20 campaign, Samir Nurković, who missed the start of the current season through injury, is part of the Chiefs travelling contingent and in all likelihood will make his first appearance of the 2020-21 season during the game in Angola.”

“Chiefs who are due to land in Angola at 14h00 on Sunday afternoon local time were hoping to train in the hot and humid conditions of Luanda to acclimatize but they have been informed that because of Angola’s strict coronavirus lockdown regulations currently in effect, they would be unable to hold a training session on Sunday.”

“The first training session in Angola is now scheduled for Monday.”

