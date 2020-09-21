Pirates confirm Hlatshwayo, Hotto signings

Jonty Mark

"These are two players who have a proven pedigree both at club and international level and we are confident that they will complement the team that we have assembled," said Buccaneers chairman Irvin Khoza.

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signings of Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Namibian winger Deon Hotto.

Both players were purchased from Bidvest Wits before the club’s franchise was sold to Limpopo outfit TTM, who will campaign in the Absa Premiership in Wits’ place next season.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto from Bidvest Wits,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“The Buccaneers have finally secured the signature of Hlatshwayo – a long-sought-target of the club, while in Hotto, the club has bagged one of the most consistent performers in the Premier Soccer League over the past few seasons.

“Both players join the club on long term deals.

“I must thank all those who were involved in the negotiations,” added the Chairman.”

