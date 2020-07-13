Phakaaathi 13.7.2020 02:17 pm

Pogba says Man Utd now a ‘proper team’

AFP
Pogba says Man Utd now a ‘proper team’

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. POOL/AFP/File/Oli SCARFF

Paul Pogba has hailed Manchester United’s improved form, saying they are now a “proper team” as they hunt Champions League qualification for next season.

United, on a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions, host Southampton on Monday, with the chance to leapfrog Chelsea and Leicester into third place in the Premier League.

Pogba, who scored his first goal of an injury-ravaged season in United’s 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Thursday, told the club’s official matchday programme that players were now pulling in the same direction.

“Like I said before, it’s about the team,” he said. “You can call it a proper team. Sometimes before, we were maybe too defensive or too offensive and we didn’t have this balance or this control.

“Now you can see we have that balance and there is more structure and we’ve been working hard on that. The improvement is huge and you can tell that.”

The French World Cup winner said United, who are also still chasing FA Cup and Europa League glory, were heading in the right direction but were not yet where they wanted to be.

“United is about trophies, we know that,” he said. “And there are trophies we know we can get and we can win.

“We don’t want to let this opportunity go away. We’re going to do our best to go and get those two trophies by giving everything.

“We feel great. That is the mentality now — you have a positive mentality when you have a good result, but you also have to have the ability to get through the games like we did in the last few games.”

Related Stories
Solskjaer says he ‘never lost faith in De Gea’ 13.7.2020
Three things we learned from the Premier League weekend 13.7.2020
De Gea ‘proud’ to beat Schmeichel record at Man Utd 10.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Walks in parks are OK, but not going to the beach, Dlamini-Zuma confirms

Politics Zindzi Mandela – from lonely childhood to international diplomacy

Business News Video: Taxis to operate at 100% capacity on local trips

Government Ramaphosa calls out South Africans for ‘reckless’ lockdown behaviour

Columns Sorry Cyril, take our booze, the current situation is ‘clearly’ our fault


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 