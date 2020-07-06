Phakaaathi 6.7.2020 11:05 am

Griezmann stars against Villarreal as Barca keep title hopes alive

AFP
Griezmann stars against Villarreal as Barca keep title hopes alive

Antoine Griezmann celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring a sensational chip against Villarreal on Sunday.. AFP/JOSE JORDAN

Antoine Griezmann answered his critics in style on Sunday by scoring with a sensational chip as Barcelona thrashed Villarreal 4-1 to keep their faint La Liga title hopes alive.

After the humiliation of being brought on in the 90th minute against his former club Atletico Madrid, Griezmann was back in the starting line-up at La Ceramica and repaid the faith with a stunning goal, teed up by Lionel Messi.

Messi also laid on a curling Luis Suarez shot into the top corner after Gerard Moreno cancelled out a Pau Torres own-goal that had put Barca in front. Ansu Fati then added a fourth late on.

An impressive victory for Quique Setien’s side reduces the gap back to four points behind Real Madrid, who earlier ground out another 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at San Mames, with a Sergio Ramos penalty proving the difference.

Related Stories
Messi scores 700th goal but Atletico draw hurts Barca’s title hopes 1.7.2020
Barcelona midfielder Arthur to join Juventus for 72 million euros 30.6.2020
Setien in the spotlight but familiar flaws haunt Barcelona 29.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 When coronavirus robs you of your sense of smell

Covid-19 SA Covid-19 deaths increase by 173, 71 of those were in Gauteng

General Complaint lodged with the JSC after Mogoeng’s Israel comments

Education 1,718 schools vandalised during lockdown – Motshekga

Government All of Gauteng’s public emergency services now run by provincial health dept


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 