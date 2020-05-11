Phakaaathi 11.5.2020 03:10 pm

Man City parent company adds ninth club with Lommel SK deal

AFP
Man City parent company adds ninth club with Lommel SK deal

Manchester City's parent company have added a ninth club to their global portfolio. AFP/File/Adrian DENNIS

Manchester City’s parent company has added a ninth club to its global portfolio with the purchase of Belgian second-tier side Lommel SK.

It has been reported that Lommel’s debts of £1.75 million ($2.1 million) will be wiped out by the City Football Group (CFG) as part of the deal.

CFG has full or part-ownership of clubs in three European countries, and in four other continents.

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has added Lommel SK to his football empire. AFP/File/Andrew YATES
Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour has added Lommel SK to his football empire. AFP/File/Andrew YATES

In addition to Lommel and Premier League champions Manchester City, they have stakes in New York City FC, Melbourne City, Yokohama F. Marinos, Montevideo City Torque, Girona, Sichuan Jiuniu and Mumbai City.

CFG chief executive Ferran Soriano said the deal would improve the chances of unearthing Belgian talent such as current and former Manchester City stars Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany.

“We are excited to welcome Lommel SK to City Football Group and to work together with the fans and the city to develop the club,” Soriano said in a statement on Monday.

“Belgium is one of Europe’s best football countries as demonstrated by the success of the national team and the development of world-class players, some of whom we know very well, like Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany.

“This investment is part of our long-term strategy to be present in key football countries, play beautiful football and develop talent.”

City’s owners, Abu Dhabi United Group, have the majority stake in CFG, while American and Chinese organisations have also invested in the company.

Related Stories
Man City’s Walker says he is being ‘harassed’ after admitting lockdown breaches 8.5.2020
Bayern Munich agree to sign Leroy Sane on five-year deal – report 6.5.2020
Man City face damages claim in High Court over Bennell abuse 5.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Lockdown causes excessive Johannesburg water billing and faulty traffic lights

General Sassa to launch Covid-19 relief grant application process on Monday

Analysis & Profiles A third of residential tenants won’t pay full rent this year

Society NPOs left high and dry after being ‘sidelined’ by government

Business Insight Covid-19 the trigger of global recession, not the cause


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 