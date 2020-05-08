Phakaaathi 8.5.2020 01:34 pm

Brazil great Formiga, 42, signs contract extension with PSG

AFP
Brazil great Formiga, 42, signs contract extension with PSG

Formiga (R) played in her seventh World Cup in France last year. AFP/File/Jean-Pierre Clatot

Veteran Brazilian international Formiga signed a one-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain’s women’s side on Thursday at the age of 42.

The midfielder, who has made a record 198 appearances for Brazil, penned a new deal which will keep her in the French capital until 2021.

Formiga is hoping to end her career at the Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She has played in seven World Cups and six Olympic Games and joined PSG from Brazilian club Sao Jose in 2017.

France forward Kadidiatou Diani and Danish star Nadia Nadim have also signed new contracts with PSG in recent weeks.

But former Liverpool midfielder Bruno Cheyrou will leave his position as sporting director for rivals Lyon.

PSG were three points behind Lyon when the women’s top flight was ended last week because of the COVID-19 outbreak, with the French football federation set to decide the final standings on Monday.

Related Stories
Lyon ‘reserve right’ to appeal no European qualification 1.5.2020
Neymar leads PSG into Champions League quarters as banned fans gather outside 12.3.2020
Mbappe tests negative for coronavirus, could face Dortmund 11.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ANC NEC slams Mboweni over Twitter rant, contradictions

Courts SCA overturns ruling against police in woman’s rape ordeal

World Trump’s personal valet tests positive for coronavirus

Infection Updates Confirmed virus cases rise by 424 to 8,232

Courts Peter-Paul Ngwenya fined R24K, suspended, for use of k-word on Investec’s CEO


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 