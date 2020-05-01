Lyon ‘reserve right’ to appeal no European qualification

Earlier, Ligue 1’s standings were confirmed with the seven-time title winners finishing in seventh position, outside the continental berths.
Doubt remains about the possibility of holding this season’s League Cup final with Lyon set to face top-flight champions Paris Saint-Germain, with victory offering qualification for the Europa League.
“Lyon reserve the possibility of trying to appeal against this decision and claiming damages and interest,” the club said in a statement.
Outspoken president Jean-Michel Aulas said the club would be hit financially if they missed out on Champions League or Europa League participation.
“It’s significant loss of a chance. The losses for the club will come to several million euros,” he told AFP and newspaper Le Progres.
Lyon hold a 1-0 first leg lead over Serie A champions Juventus in this season’s Champions League last 16.
UEFA’s medical committee said on Wednesday it believed restarting the season would be possible.