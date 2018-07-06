 
World Cup News 6.7.2018 06:49 pm

Blow by blow: Brazil vs Belgium

(COMBO) This combination of photos created on July 4, 2018 shows Belgium's forward Eden Hazard in Rostov-On-Don on July 2, 2018 (L) and Brazil's forward Neymar in Moscow on June 27, 2018. Brazil will face Belgium in their Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on July 6, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Patrik STOLLARZ AND Odd ANDERSEN

Belgium and Brazil will look to defend their impressive unbeaten records when they meet in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday.

Roberto Martinez’s men are the current top-scorers in Russia Cup after netting 12 times in just four matches.

Belgium topped Group G before producing a sensational comeback against Japan to extend their unbeaten run to 23 games.

Martinez may consider his options after watching Marouane Fellaini and Nacer Chadli make goalscoring impressions off the bench on Monday night.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard will be one to watch once again, with the forward directly involved in 19 goals in his last 18 games for the national team.

While Belgium have impressed going forward, Brazil have taken their time to get into their usual groove.

They topped Group E after a slow start against Switzerland but they looked back to their best during their 2-0 win over Mexico last time out.

