World Cup News 5.7.2018 11:12 am

Uruguay’s Cavani unlikely to face France in quarter-final

Uruguay's forwards Luis Suarez (L) and Edinson Cavani (R) speak together as they take part in a training session of Uruguay national football team ahead of the Russia 2018 World Cup at the Sport Centre Borsky, in Nizhny Novgorod on June 11, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / MARTIN BERNETTI

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani is likely to miss his side’s World Cup quarter-final against France on Friday after suffering a calf injury in the last-16 win over Portugal.

The Uruguayan Football Association (UFA) posted photos of Wednesday’s training session on social media, with Cavani a notable absentee.

After tests on Monday, doctors confirmed the Paris Saint-Germain star had suffered bruising to his left calf, although he had not torn a muscle.

With the 31-year-old Cavani set to be sidelined, Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez will likely play Cristhian Stuani up front alongside Luis Suarez for the two-time world champions.

Girona forward Stuani replaced Cavani, after the latter had scored both goals in Uruguay’s 2-1 victory against Portugal.

