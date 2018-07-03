Blow by blow: Colombia vs England

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The two teams clash in Moscow in the final Last-16 tie tonight, with England enjoying the better head-to-head record and having been unbeaten in their last five meetings.

The last time they met at the World Cup was in 1998, with England winning 2-0, while the Three Lions also won their most recently encounter when victorious 3-2 in a friendly in the USA back in 2005.

Colombia have a good recent record against European teams – unbeaten in eight games since Jose Pekerman took charge in 2012.

There are always goals as well when Colombia are in World Cup action, as they have never been involved in a 0-0 draw in any of their 21 previous matches.

