Blow by blow: Sweden vs Switzerland

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The former Sunderland and Hull midfielder is suspended after picking up two yellow cards in the group stages and coach Janne Andersson has to decide who should replace him.

Genoa’s Oscar Hiljemark looks the most likely man to start, although Gustav Svensson – who plays his club football in the MLS with Seattle Sounders – is another option.

Sweden, who are playing their 50th World cup match, are looking to progress past the second round for only the second time since they host the tournament in 1958 – the last time they achieved that was in 1994.

Switzerland have also been hit by suspension with two defensive regulars – Fabian Schar and Stephan Lichtsteiner – both sidelined for one game. Michael Lang is expected to replace captain Lichtsteiner at right-back, while Johan Djourou or Nico Elvedi battle it out to stand in for Schar.

The Swiss have not scored a goal in the knockout stages of the World Cup since 1954 – which was also the last time they reached the quarter-finals.

The two teams have never played each other in a major tournament and last met in a friendly in 2002, when they drew 1-1 in Malmo, with Sweden unbeaten in their last three meetings – one win and two draws.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.