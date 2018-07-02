 
menu
World Cup News 2.7.2018 10:18 pm

Belgium beat Japan to reach World Cup quarter-finals

AFP
Belgium's midfielder Nacer Chadli (R) celebrates with Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku and Belgium's defender Thomas Meunier (C) after scoring his team's winning goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Belgium and Japan at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on July 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Jack GUEZ / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

Belgium's midfielder Nacer Chadli (R) celebrates with Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku and Belgium's defender Thomas Meunier (C) after scoring his team's winning goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Belgium and Japan at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on July 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Jack GUEZ / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

Belgium scored a last-gasp winner to beat Japan on Monday and set up a World Cup quarter-final against Brazil.

The match looked set for extra-time after goals from Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini cancelled out efforts from Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui.

But as the seconds ticked down, Belgium poured forward and Nacer Chadli grabbed a dramatic winner.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.