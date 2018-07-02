Belgium beat Japan to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Belgium's midfielder Nacer Chadli (R) celebrates with Belgium's forward Romelu Lukaku and Belgium's defender Thomas Meunier (C) after scoring his team's winning goal during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Belgium and Japan at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-On-Don on July 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Jack GUEZ / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS
The match looked set for extra-time after goals from Jan Vertonghen and Marouane Fellaini cancelled out efforts from Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui.
But as the seconds ticked down, Belgium poured forward and Nacer Chadli grabbed a dramatic winner.
