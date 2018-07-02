Blow by blow: Brazil vs Mexico

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Mexico are last 16 regulars but they’ve not reached the Quarter-Finals since they hosted the tournament way back in 1986.

Banned in 1990, the Mexicans have exited at this stage at every World Cup since and it’s fair to say the omens aren’t good for them to cause an upset here. They did just that in their first game of this World Cup by humbling Germany and they built on that by seeing off South Korea in their next game.

However a 3-0 defeat to Sweden in their last group fixture came almost totally out of the blue and you just wonder what damage that must have done to morale in the Mexican camp.

They would have dearly loved to have avoided Brazil but if they can get back to the high intensity and at times high quality that they found in their first fixture, they can certainly cause problems for the South American giants.

Brazil haven’t fully convinced but nor did they ever really look in severe danger of not progressing from their group. Unlike some of the other favourites, they are yet to trail at this tournament and were slightly more convincing in their last game, a 2-0 win over Serbia.

