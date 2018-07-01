Hierro dodges questions on future after Spain World Cup defeat

Koke and Iago Aspas saw their spot-kicks saved by Igor Akinfeev as Russia prevailed 4-3 in a shootout following a 1-1 draw in Moscow.

Hierro was drafted in as coach on the eve of the tournament when Julen Lopetegui was sacked after it was announced he would take over the Real Madrid job next season.

“That doesn’t not worry me, I don’t think it’s something for right now,” said Hierro when asked about his future in the role.

“Now we need to share this difficult moment. We all wanted to great things at this tournament.

“We’re talking about a generation of extraordinary players and we haven’t been performing at the level we expect in the World Cup.”

Hierro rejected any suggestion the team would have fared better had the Spanish federation not decided to axe Lopetegui after arriving in Russia.

“We had opportunities to win this match but we ended up in a penalty shootout which is basically a lottery, and we weren’t lucky,” he said.

“I don’t think you can talk about the team breaking down or there being any sort of collapse,” the former Real Madrid captain said.

“In football there’s a fine line between winning and losing.”

Spain have not lost over 90 minutes since they were knocked out by Italy in the last 16 at the European Championship in France.

However, they won just one of four games in Russia after Hierro took over the reins.

“We’re going home after 24 matches without losing,” Hierro said. “This is sad but we have to accept it.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.