Blow by blow: Croatia vs Denmark

And while Denmark’s reliance on Eriksen is greater than Croatia’s on Modric it is likely that they will be the game’s two key players. Whichever one exerts the most influence on the game will go a long way to getting his side into the quarter-finals.

Croatia have been near perfect in the tournament to date. Their surgical 3-0 defeat of Argentina remains perhaps the standout performance of the whole World Cup while even after making nine changes they were able to see off Iceland in the final game.

Group D was billed as the group of death at the outset, and Croatia came through it with maximum points. Impressive.

Denmark are harder to judge. They beat Peru but could easily have come unstuck there, while they were unable to see off an organised but weak Australia side. The sedate goalless draw against France can be written off given the result suited both sides.

