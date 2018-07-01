Blow by blow: Spain vs Russia

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Spain have not lost a match since Euro 2016, although they have looked far from convincing after the chaos that saw coach Julen Lopetegui sacked before their first game.

They needed a last-gasp equaliser from Iago Aspas in a 2-2 draw with Morocco to pip Portugal to top spot in Group B, and are battling to fix a leaky defence.

Hosts Russia must rebound quickly for this afternoon’s clash with Spain.

Resounding wins over Saudi Arabia and Egypt elevated expectations for Stanislav Cherchesov’s side before they were dealt a dose of reality in a 3-0 loss to Uruguay.

