 
menu
World Cup News 1.7.2018 12:42 pm

Ronaldo tight-lipped on future after World Cup KO

AFP
Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Uruguay and Portugal at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on June 30, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Russia 2018 World Cup round of 16 football match between Uruguay and Portugal at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on June 30, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS

Cristiano Ronaldo declined to comment on his international future on Saturday after bowing out of the World Cup following Portugal’s 2-1 defeat by Uruguay.

The Real Madrid star exited his fourth World Cup in disappointment after two goals from Edinson Cavani saw the Uruguayans advance to the last eight.

However Ronaldo, who will be 37 by the time of the next World Cup, would not be drawn on whether he planned to extend his international career.

“Now is not the time to talk about the future of players and coaches,” Ronaldo said.

The 33-year-old did however say that European champions Portugal could look forward to the future with confidence.

“We have a fantastic group, young and with a lot of ambition and for that reason I think the team will remain strong,” he said.

Ronaldo finished his World Cup campaign with four goals, one adrift of England’s Harry Kane who leads the standings with five.

Earlier, Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he hoped Ronaldo would remain part of the international set-up.

“Cristiano still has a lot to give to football and I hope he will stay to help the young players grow and develop,” he said.

“We have a team with many young players and of course we all want him there with us.”

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition
Contact Us

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.