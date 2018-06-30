Blow by blow: Uruguay vs Portugal

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Uruguay topped Group A with three victories, scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets, and they looked close to their best when thumping host nation Russia 3-0 in the final group game.

The South Americans, who are aiming for a third world title, lost at this stage of the tournament in Brazil four years ago but they will be confident of progressing to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2010.

Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez both looked impressive last time out and the duo will still have an eye on the Golden Boot race, which is currently being led by England’s Harry Kane, who has five goals.

