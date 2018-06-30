Blow by blow: France vs Argentina

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Les Bleus topped Group C with two victories and a draw but they have been far from convincing in those three performances, leaving doubts as to whether they can lift the trophy for the first time since 1998.

Argentina have also been less than convincing and they were minutes away from being eliminated before Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo fired in a crisp volley to beat Nigeria 2-1, securing second spot in Group D for the South Americans.

Improvements will be required from both nations if they are going to progress to the quarter-finals and Saturday’s contest will be the first time these sides have met in the knockout stages of a World Cup.

