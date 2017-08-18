Pirates striker returns to Nigeria

Obiozor joined Pirates from Enyimba in June on a three-year deal.

It later emerged that the 22-year-old’s move was not a done deal even though Pirates had made an official announcement about it on his arrival.

Phakaaathi has been reliably informed that the striker failed a medical test with the Buccaneers, but this could not be confirmed by Pirates.

Pirates media officer Thandi Merafe claimed to be in the dark about player movements at the club because she is on sick leave.

Bucs administrator Floyd Mbele’s phone rang unanswered before it was later switched off.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.