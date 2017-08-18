 
Local News 18.8.2017 10:46 am

Pirates striker returns to Nigeria

Phakaaathi Reporter
Partson Jaure (C) (left) and Chinonso Christian Obiozor (right) during the 2014 African Nations Championship 3rd and 4th play off between Nigeria and Zimbabwe at Cape Town Stadium on February 01, 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Manus van Dyk/Gallo Images)

Newly-signed striker Christian Obiozor has left Orlando Pirates and return home to Nigeria.

Obiozor joined Pirates from Enyimba in June on a three-year deal.

It later emerged that the 22-year-old’s move was not a done deal even though Pirates had made an official announcement about it on his arrival.

Phakaaathi has been reliably informed that the striker failed a medical test with the Buccaneers, but this could not be confirmed by Pirates.

Pirates media officer Thandi Merafe claimed to be in the dark about player movements at the club because she is on sick leave.

Bucs administrator Floyd Mbele’s phone rang unanswered before it was later switched off.

