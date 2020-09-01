Government launches free TV catchup show for matrics

With only two months left before the class of 2020 commences with their combined exams in November, there is a lot of catching up to do.

Matrics lost out on valuable class time during the hard lockdown. Some managed to learn from home, while others could not.

The government announced on social media it will launch #WozaMatrics, a free catchup TV programme that will help pupils catch up on some lessons.

The subjects catered for are Maths, Life Sciences, Geography, Physical Science, Accounting, Economics, Maths Literacy, English First Additional Language, History, and Business Studies.

Parents and pupils can find the show on:

SABC 3

DSTV and Openview

It will be broadcasted everyday between 8am – 10am, and 1pm – 3pm.

