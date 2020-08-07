Jess B’s daughters see her as a cool mom, even when she’s raising them single handedly

YFM Y Morning’s presenter Jessica Bouverie, affectionately known as Jess B, shares her motherhood journey as a single mom of two. Jess B’s listeners see her as their personal agony aunt with her daily feature called “Aunty’s Corner”.

Being a mom is… enlightening. There isn’t a day that goes by where I don’t learn something about myself, my girls, or life.

The last time I laughed because of my kids was when they… told me they had crushes.

The last time I cried was when my girls… I’m always crying, lol. I try not to cry in front of them though, because kids are intuitive to it. Them thanking me for everything and telling me they’re proud of me are always tearjerkers.

My advice to other moms would be… take time to find out who you are because, inevitably, motherhood will reveal more about who you are. Make sure you are happy first, then give from abundance, always.

My favourite part about being a mom is… I’m truly appreciated as an individual by two little humans who think I’m cool and I’m doing motherhood single-handedly.

The biggest challenge… Is when I have no challenge. I detest stagnancy and a lot of my regrets are based on decisions I made when I was idle. I appreciate challenges, they mean growth. Even nature shows that whatever isn’t growing eventually dies.

My biggest mom guilt is when… I eat from the kids’ snack jar or take from their allowance.

My success as a parent is measured by… My personal happiness and growth.

The most important affirmation I say to my girls is… When you tell your truth, you keep your power.

Always tell the truth.

The most important behaviour/attitude I mirror for my girls… Unapologetic self-love.

