Here’s what we know about Cassper’s baby momma, Thobeka Majozi

Cassper Nyovest announced earlier on Monday that he will become a dad and it was a happy surprise to many.

Cassper last week said he was no longer single and seeing Thobeka Majozi, an Instagram beauty content creator.

Majozi proudly shared the album cover that her baby daddy Cassper posted of the sonogram of their son.

She captioned it with a Lion King movie reference: “Look inside yourself Simba, you are more than what you have become, you must take your place in the circle of life. Remember who you are… remember… You are my son and the one true King.” Mufasa, The Lion King.”

Not much is known of Majozi, however, her relationship with Cassper has seemed to be on-and-off for the past two years.

This is what we could find out.

She was born on 12 October 1992, in Mahikeng.

Graduated from the Durban University of Technology in 2016.

Her Instagram following is strong with over 125,000 followers.

Thobeka’s usual content on Instagram is fashion and makeup tutorials.

She goes by the name Bexx.

Baby Momma ya @casspernyovest #ThobekaMajozi Congratulations to this two #AMN (Any Minute Now) set to drop at 11 September 2020. pic.twitter.com/sd8lsohkaN — Gomolemo Selebano (@gomolemoseleban) June 22, 2020

