Moms take on retailers for no try-on, no returns policy

After weeks of level 5 lockdown when the sale of clothing was limited to those of babies only, South Africans, a large number of whom are moms, have dealt with the frustration of a Covid-19 shopping experience.

Retailers initially stated that due to Covid-19, there would be no fitting of clothes and no exchanges. For moms, this was also implemented on top of the complexity caused due to many stores not allowing moms to shop in stores with their children.

Moms on social media have expressed their irritation.

“So single mothers who want to buy winter clothes for their kids at Pep stores are out of luck, because they can’t get babysitters, and Pep won’t allow children to accompany their mothers into the store,” Ivo Vegter tweeted.

Another social media user Tertius Strydom then responded saying: “They also don’t do exchanges. So if you buy clothes for your child without being able to try it on, you’ll be stuck with it if it doesn’t fit.”

Consumer Goods & Services ombudsman Magauta Mphahlele said: “I am not a health expert but I understand that the coronavirus can survive on surfaces and clothing for some time. In terms of section 20(3) the consumer has no right to return if, for reasons of public health, a public regulation prohibits the return of those goods, for example, underwear and earrings. In my view, while I am not aware of any public regulation that deals with the return of clothing during the lockdown, the principles of that section of the CPA apply because the health risks are real and present.

“While it may be possible to mitigate the risk of the spread of the virus in-store by means of wearing masks, and extra hand sanitation, the same might not be possible once the clothing is transported home, as we don’t know the environment into which the clothes end up and how they are handled. So I would go with allowing a fitting, with strict health controls, but not a return due to health concerns.”

Despite the ombudsman’s stance, anger from shoppers has caused some retailers to do a u-turn on their no returns policies. Pick n Pay for example initially applied the “no trying on in-store, and no returns” policy but changed this after customer backlash.

“Our clothing team has revised its policy. All stores have been advised to assist customers with exchanges should there be a problem with fit, with the exception of underwear due to health reasons,” they shared on their Twitter account.

