Disinfect your home safely with Earthsap

Are you worried that your house needs a thorough disinfecting, but you don’t want to overdo it on harsh chemical-filled cleaning products especially with the kids around? Worry no more, we have the perfect eco-friendly options that not only do their job but also leave your house smelling clean and fresh and best of all are child friendly. Earthsap cleaners are safe for your family, pets and the environment and are completely biodegradable. They do not harm aquatic life or affect marine plant growth. Enjoy your product knowing it is good for the environment and good for you. Here’s an outline of their range:

New – Earthsap Apple & Pear All Purpose Cleaner Cream Scrub– R46.95

Degreases and removes obstinate stains without scratching. Eliminates mold and mildew, cleans and degreases efficiently using only natural ingredients that do not pose any health risks.

It can be used for sinks, tubs, pots, pans, counters, steel or any other suitable surface.

Earthsap Concentrated All Purpose Cleaner Cream Scrub– R52.00

This all-purpose cleaner is great for your car, home and office for powerful and hygienic cleaning of all hard-washable surfaces. It is economical to use and has no ammonia, harsh fumes, or acids that will leave harmful residues on your surfaces. It can be used for all washable surfaces, tiles and floors but not for wood.

Earthsap All Purpose Cleaner- Ultra Power- R48.00

Natural all-purpose household cleaner

Extra-powerful formula

With citrus & essential oils

Degreases, removes dirt & stains

Removes mould & mildew

Suitable for sinks, bathtubs, pots, pans, steel, countertops & stovetops

Biodegradable, safe for waterways

Earthsap Oven & Hob Spray with Trigger– R76.00

Without any overwhelming fumes and using only natural ingredients, the Earthsap Oven & Hob Spray removes thick grease and baked-on-food. No health risks, safe for the planet, and easy to use with its trigger spray function. No toxic residue or harmful chemicals will be left behind either so you can feel safe for your whole family.

Earthsap Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner– R75.00

Earthsap Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner uses gentle natural soap to loosen dirt and microbials which release organisms that breakdown dirt, fats and odorous cleaning without the use of toxic and harmful chemicals.

Earthsap Floor & Tile Cleaner with Trigger- R63.00

The Earthsap Floor and Tile Cleaner uses its naturally powerful soap to loosen dirt. Its microbials release organisms which break down dirt, fats, and odorous compounds without the presence of any toxic or harmful chemicals. Only pure essential oils are used for fragrance. The spray with trigger function makes it super simple to use for easy but safe household cleaning

Earthsap Bathroom Cleaner – R63.00 Earthsap Bathroom Cleaner is especially formulated to clean and disinfect bathroom surfaces, tiles, bath tubs, showers and sinks.

Ingredients: Coconut Extract, Water, Microbes, Tea Tree Essential Oil.

Earthsap Peppermint Toilet Bowl Cleaner– R49.00

This is a great toilet bowl cleaner that will leave a pleasant peppermint scent, free of toxic fumes and vapours. With its triple action formula: it cleans, decalcifies and freshens without the risk of skin burns or damage to the environment. It will not scratch, stain or harm surfaces. It can be used to clean toilets, sinks, tubs and tiles. This toilet cleaner is septic tank safe. However, to help clean the septic tank, one should use the septic tank cleaner.

Earthsap Kitchen Cleaner Trigger Spray– R63.00

Earthsap Kitchen Cleaner is especially formulated to dissolve grease and grime on all kitchen surfaces, naturally and safely. Ideal for cleaning cooker tops, work surfaces, sinks and tiles.

Stockists: Available at selected SPAR stores, health shops nationwide, Wellness Warehouse and online at https://www.faithful-to-nature.co.za/

