The wonder of weaning

Once they get to around six months old your baby will start needing solid foods alongside their milk, (which is why weaning is often known as ‘complementary feeding’) to help teach them how to move food round their mouth, chew and swallow.

Organix, (a brand dedicated to making tasty and nutritious organic baby and toddler food) have rustled up their top tips and advice to help you and your little learner start on your food journey.

Just when you and your baby are in a confident routine with milk feeds, along comes weaning, a whole new adventure for all of you!

First foods

the Organix pouches are great to fuel little moments of wonder

Made from a blend of organic purees it’s perfect for weaning little ones on the go.

When little tums are filled with tasty food you can trust, that’s when the wonder starts.

Available in these delicious flavours:

Just Apple, Pineapple & Coconut

Just Apple, Sweet Potato & Pineapple

Just Mango, Pear & Granola

Just Oat, Apple, Banana, Raspberry & Blueberry

Just Apple, Strawberry & Quinoa

Just Oat, Apricot & Banana

Organix has lots of first weaning purees, meals and finger food ideas to try with your baby to delight their teeny tiny tastebuds.

Finger food fun

As you and your baby grow more confident, you can have fun with all sorts of finger foods, discovering new tastes and textures along the way!

Here’s some ideas to try:

6 months- soft finger shaped foods

Bananas cut into fingers

Slices of avocado

Soft cooked brocoli

7 months – Chunky, easy to bite finger foods

Rice cakes

Cooked veggies

Peeled raw or cooked slices of fruit

Pasta and noodles

Toast or bread soldiers

Slices of boild egg

9 months – Smaller, chewy finger foods

Dry cereals

Well cooked meat or fish

Sticks of fruit and veggies

Squishy like bananas

Breadsticks and pita bread

Pea, sweetcorn and cherry tomato halves

