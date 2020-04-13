Baby City and other retailers to sell essentials for babies and toddlers up to 36 months

Since government has clarified that baby essentials and other items such as baby clothes, blankets, towels and other essential accessories for new-borns, infants and toddlers up to 36 months old can be sold during the lockdown a number of stores will either sell items online or open to sell these items.

Stores such as Woolworths and Pick n Pay for example have already opened their baby items sections within stores for parents and parents-to-be.

Over the weekend, retailer Baby City also announced it would be open on 14 April for the sale of essentials.

Originally regulations around the sale of baby items during lockdown was limited to nappies, formula and food but has now been extended to include clothing, blankets and wellness products.

