Baby clothes, essentials available for sale during lockdown

Government has clarified that baby clothes and essentials are available for sale during the 21-day lockdown, which had been implemented to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

“Following requests for clarification, we confirm that this provision includes baby clothes, blankets, towels and other essential accessories for new-borns, infants and toddlers up to 36 months old.

“To ensure the effectiveness of the lockdown in containing the spread of Covid-19, all stores that are currently permitted to remain open for the sale of other essential goods, including supermarkets, may therefore sell these products.

“We have been in contact with the CEOs of the large retailers, who have undertaken to sell these products at prices which simply cover their basic costs of production and distribution for the period of the lockdown,” said the Department of Trade and Industry in a statement on Thursday.

Regulations published by the Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister under Government Notice 318 of 18 March 2020 were amended by regulations as published in Government Notice R398 of 25 March 2020 as well as by regulations in Government Notice R 419 of 26 March 2020.

Under these amendments, the sale of baby essentials were included.

“The regulations published on 25 March 2020 included, under paragraph 6(a), the following inclusion as an essential good: (iv) Products for the care of babies and toddlers. Hospitals and clinics may directly procure these products as necessary to provide for the infants in their care,” said the Dti.

