SALOCKDOWN: What to do with the kids today

Cirque du Soleil has launched #CirqueConnect, providing access to the Cirque du Soleil content hub, all in one place.
The site promises to offer an escape from everyday life through the delight and whimsy of our shows.
Content includes documentaries, behind-the-scenes access and a channel dedicated to children’s content which include Luna Petunia, Big Top Academy, and Family Face Paint.
Visit the site here: https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect#hubcontent
