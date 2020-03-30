Linda Mtoba live chats with a physio regarding pre and postnatal health

Since everyone is on lockdown, it’s a good time to get on the same page regarding a lot of subjects, and to learn something new.

Actress Linda Mtoba went live on Instagram with Lulu Becker who is a Durban based physio that specialises in women’s health. They spoke about pre and postnatal health. Linda is also launching her Insta live show called “Mamma Monday”.

Linda and Lulu spoke about several topics like being overdue, vaginal birth, c-sections, pelvic muscles, and the realities of postpartum bodies.

They also answered a few questions from the viewers. Some of them are:

Can you have c-sections 2 years after your first one?

Yes.

Is it safe to have sex when you are 8-months pregnant?

Yes, unless instructed otherwise by your Dr.

How do I ease my hip pains when I am sleeping on the side when I am pregnant?

Try and support pillows when sleeping on your side. Make sure your pillows are not too small and place a little cushion on your back to support.

Should I worry about my episiotomy scar if I am 6 months postpartum?

If it is not sore, then you don’t need to worry about it.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.