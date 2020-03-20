Parenty reccommends: LEGO Classic Bricks and DUPLO® Imagine & Create set

Children are naturally wired to play – we see this in their ability to turn virtually anything into a game, using their imaginations alone to create fantasy worlds where anything is possible. As schools shutdown earlier this week due to the coronavirus and parents and children are saddled together at home staying home, Parenty has discovered the perfect way to keep young and older kids entertained with a classic – Lego.

It’s this time that children spend engaged in play activities that is crucial to early cognitive, physical and emotional development. Fine motor skills are honed, and creative thinking and problem-solving abilities are nurtured as children engage with toys, games and digital forms of play.

Construction toys, like LEGO® products in particular, are designed to help stimulate a child’s imagination and discover new things while playing, helping both the child and parent to be more creative and have fun as a family.

