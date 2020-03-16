How to spot the differences between flu, allergies and coronavirus in your kids

With the current mass hysteria happening online, it easy very easy to confuse the coronavirus with flu or allergy symptoms. The anxiety amongst people, especially parents are heightened and they want to make sure that their families are not experiencing anything serious.

This is also very normal and the coronavirus shares a lot of symptoms with the flu and a cold.

With more than 170 000 people being infected with the virus, 61 of those being in South Africa, people need to be able to discern what it is that they actually have.

The below picture indicates what the main differences are.



In as much as the symptoms are shared, the coronavirus has more extreme symptoms like shortness of breath and aches and pains.

Just remember to practice good hygiene and stay away from sick people.

