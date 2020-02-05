Melanie Bala shares sweet birthday message to her daughter

Melanie Bala’s daughter is turning 9 years old today. Melanie shared two picture frames of herself and her daughter. She used the pictures as a description of her relationship with her daughter; happy and intense.

Melanie reflected on how similar she and her daughter are. Her feistiness and stubbornness mean she is cut from the same cloth as her mother.

Like all parents, her relationship with her daughter is not always a be of roses. It is as challenging as every other parenting relationship, but there is a lot of joy in it.

She shared;

“I really struggled to choose between pic 1 and 2, and then I realized that’s because both are what our relationship is like: happy and intense.

Miss P came along and said: I see your parenting skill set, but we’re going to do this my way ????

She has challenged me, sometimes to the point of tears (mine ????) and made me smile & laugh so hard.

I want her to be feisty and take no BS, just not with me ????????

She’s smart AF, fearless, opinionated, super talented, stubborn (like me ????), emotionally intelligent and kind.

Today she’s 9 years old.

Happy Birthday Pey-Pey. ????

I love you baby girl. Don’t ever change”.

