How to support children who do not want to go to university

Now that matric results are in, the key question looms:

What next?

Some students have an entire 12-year plan set up, including what they want to become when they grow up and where they would like to make those goals come true.

Some don’t. The achievement of passing matric is enough for them.

But as a parent, you would want to see your child treading on a very traditional path. Furthering one’s studies at a university is the only option they have. We want this because we would also like to brag to our friends about how well our children are doing. Be honest.

The reality is that this is not always the path young people take.

Others would rather choose to take a gap year and figure their lives out. They would also prefer working and earning an income rather than committing themselves to three or four more years of formal education. Others even decide to pursue less traditional studies like music or drama or anything artistic.

The decision is a difficult one for a young person. It is even more difficult to make with the added pressure of possibly disappointing your family.

Psychologist Benedict Mhlongo considers this stage a rite of passage for a long of young people. It is a stage of asserting one’s individuality by making decisions and bearing the consequences.

“This is at the backdrop of matriculants who prefer the less commonly travelled road such as taking a gap year or seeking employment as opposed to seeking traditional university routes.”

The result? Mounting frustration from the parents.

“Parents need to understand that confusion or anxiety post-matric needs to be acknowledged as them asserting autonomy in their identity.”

My own experience was not short of anxiety. The one moment I was applying for legal studies, then politics the next.

The post-matric stage should not only be about studying a course that would benefit you financially. We are at a time where we are learning about the importance of mental health. Self-fulfilment and actualisation should be a bigger priority for parents. We do not want to have kids stuck in positions that are making them a lot of money but yet they are extremely unhappy.

We also cant have kids changing courses every two years because they did not want to be there in the first place.

A lot of students also opt to secure work after matric to help with the financial situation at home. If the parents are struggling, they will feel it is their responsibility to change that. For them, it is more instant than studying for four more years, and potentially struggling to get a job afterwards.

If, as a parent, you are struggling with this decision, Mhlongo suggests you encourage your child to write down their goals and plans for the year. It will help with making them accountable for their decision and maintaining focus.

Allowing our children the autonomy to be who they choose to be can be hard. It is, however, something we not only have to learn but accept.

Karabo Motsiri is a first-time mom, over-sharer, lover of life, chronic napper and married to her best friend. She loves a good party because the dance floor is her happy place. She enjoys good food, good conversations, laughs a little too hard, and cries during every episode of Grey’s Anatomy. She started her blogging journey because she wanted to share all the ups and downs of being a young modern mama in South Africa. Her blog Black Mom Chronicles has been featured on Ayana Magazine & SA Mom Blog. She has enjoyed airtime on Power FM and frequently writes for the parenting section of Saturday Citizen. She also works with MamaMagic on their Product Awards, Milestones Magazine, Heart to Heart blog, and the Baby Expo, which is South Africa’s biggest parenting expo.