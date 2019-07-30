Two things you don’t want to miss this August!

From the 23rd to 25th of August 2019 the most innovative brands in children’s education, development, entertainment and fashion will be on display at KidEx – the Coolest Expo for 2 to 12-Year-Olds!

This event was created to not only fill a gap in the market – an expo between the baby phase and the teen or young adult phase – but to offer a great day out for the WHOLE family.

Parents can browse the expo at their leisure while children enjoy age-specific entertainment at the secure and staffed KidEx FunZone. Here 2- 6-year-olds and 7 – 12-year-olds can enjoy the outdoor jungle gym and bike areas, science shows, indoor soccer tournaments, arts and crafts and much more. Not only will parents be able to meander the two exhibition halls but there will be food trucks with a variety of yummy tidbits available.

“We are inviting the entertainiest of entertainers to take the stage!”, said Tina Bodill, Founder of KidEx.

At KidEx parents and kids alike will be spoilt for choice.

To ensure variety, exhibition space will be limited per product/service category. The organisers are inviting innovative companies such as pre and primary schools, manufacturers of educational toys, international quality toy distributors, children’s services such as school transport, kids coding academies, outdoor jungle gym manufacturers, party planners, family photographers and children’s book stores to participate in this exciting event.

“As parents, we want the best for our kids and are always looking for the latest products and services to support their growth and development. On the other hand, a fun day out for the whole family is always welcome. This is exactly what KidEx aims to achieve – showcasing the best in kids education, support services, fashion and development while offering age-specific entertainment that keeps the kids busy while parents browse the stands at their leisure – all under one roof!” said Tina Bodill, Founder of KidEx.

As all the best Verimark ads go, “But wait there’s more….”.

Parenty will be hosting The Parenty Stage at KidEx, is a space for parents to hear from industry experts and thought leaders alike – oh and us – the Parenty team. And in keeping with Parenty’s approach to parenthood, these will not be like any talks you have seen at other expos. They will most definitely be informal, brutally honest, no judgement, relevant and not overly product or sales focused.

Think TedTalks meet The Ellen Show meet Candid Camera.

These talks will be kept short and sweet and interesting and will range from educational psychologists, dieticians, parenting coaches, toy experts, environmentalists and more.

KidEx will be held on 23 – 25 August at the Riversands Hub just outside of Dainfern and next to Steyn City within central access of Sandton, Fourways, Midrand and Centurion.

For more information email hello@kidex.co.za or visit the KidEx website on www.kidex.co.za.

To book tickets: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/72218-kidex-jhb/#/