North West education MEC calls on parents to register children on time for 2020

“Parents and guardians should register learners on time in order to assist the department to procure the learner support and teaching material according to the numbers enrolled at the school,” Matsemela said.

“The campaign will assist to reduce long queues that are normally experienced at the beginning of the academic year and it will allow teaching and learning to take place immediately on the first day when schools reopen.”

The annual learner registration campaign encourages parents and legal guardians to register their children from April to 30 September 2019. The campaign aims to avoid inconveniences associated with late registration such as overcrowding and shortages of textbooks.

Children may be registered at any public school convenient to their homes if vacant places exist at the school, the MEC says.

Learner registration covers learners registering for the first time, learners changing schools and those starting their secondary schooling.

Parents will need certified birth certificates, immunisation cards, transfer letters where appropriate, as well as the children’s last academic report cards for registration.

Non-citizens are also required to provide proof or residence and learners’ study permits or the work permits of parents.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.