 
menu
Editorials 11.7.2018 08:40 am

Let’s see if tweets can change the world

Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Since when do you have to be ‘rewarded’ for doing good things for your fellow human beings, and how sincere could you be in doing this?

Forgive us our journalistic cynicism, but is there not something that just doesn’t quite add up in the hoopla surrounding the “charity” concert at the end of the year, in which megastar Beyonce commemorates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Nelson Mandela?

It’s all part of the BeyGOOD worldwide initiative, which says the occasion is “an opportunity to focus on the power of unity and ingenuity to change our world”. The concert will be held in partnership with the Global Citizen organisation, which is giving out free tickets to “activists and music fans”.

All you have to do, apparently, is sign up and demand world leaders “make major investments to end extreme poverty and take a stand for women and girls”. And you can “earn points” by signing petitions, referring friends or sharing content online.

In return, once you have accumulated enough “frequent giver miles”, you may get rewards in the form of concert tickets.

It all sounds like a lot of marketing hype: since when do you have to be “rewarded” for doing good things for your fellow human beings? And how can we believe the sincerity of anyone who takes part in this?

Let’s see if tweets can really change the world …

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Miracle cave rescue is a beacon of hope 11.7.2018
Shackling Duduzane sent wrong message at the wrong time 10.7.2018
Global Citizen Festival set to rock SA – this is how you can get in 10.7.2018

Poll

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.