Editorials 16.1.2018 05:16 am

Registration flaws must be ironed out

A classroom at Noordgesig High School, 27 January 2016, after the Gauteng Education Department provided the school with 150 tables and 150 desks following an expose by The Citizen. Picture: Refilwe Modise

A classroom at Noordgesig High School, 27 January 2016, after the Gauteng Education Department provided the school with 150 tables and 150 desks following an expose by The Citizen. Picture: Refilwe Modise

Going to school for the first time is a traumatic event for children – and for their parents, who entrust their precious bundles into the care of strangers.

With a day to go before schools open, it seems certain that, yet again, hundreds of parents and their children will be disappointed at not getting places at the primary or secondary schools of their choice.

Some might not even get in at all and be forced to make another plan, like one angry parent who told us she had to put her child into a private school for the past four years because the computerised Gauteng schools placement system won’t allow her to register.

Eventually, it is true, pupils will be accommodated, but we have to ask: Why is all this drama necessary? And why can the process not be improved?

The process should not be made even more onerous and traumatic because the admission systems do not function optimally.

This is something that must be addressed immediately.

However, despite the drama and the worry, we wish all those entering the school system for the first time the best of luck.

And, mum and dad, it’s the start of a long, but exciting journey.

Enjoy every single moment because it will be over in a flash …

