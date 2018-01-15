Grace a letdown, but Open isn’t

Sadly for South African golf fans a local did not win the SA Open at Glendower Golf Course yesterday.

But you have to take your hat off to England’s Chris Paisley, who recorded his maiden European Tour win by three strokes after a wonderful display of composure and consistency.

Paisley, ranked 289th in the world, didn’t drop a shot in the final round yesterday as he slotted six birdies for a final round 66 to finish the tournament on 21-under par.

In fact, the 32-year-old only dropped three shots all week as he tamed the Glendower layout in the highveld heat.

Nedbank Challenge winner Branden Grace, the topranked golfer at the event, entered the final round just one stroke behind the Englishman.

After two holes of the final round, Grace held a one-stroke lead following a birdie at the first and an eagle at the par-five second, giving local fans hope of seeing a South African crowned as champion.

Yet a double bogey on the par-three sixth and another on the 12th saw Grace’s hopes fade fast, despite sinking another eagle on the 13th as he carded a final round 68 – three shots shy of the new SA Open champion.

Last year at the same venue another Englishman, Graeme Storm, went on to win the SA Open just 84 days after losing his Tour card.

The tournament didn’t produce a local winner, but the second-oldest golf tournament in the world continues to deliver magic.