 
menu
Editorials 15.1.2018 06:13 am

Grace a letdown, but Open isn’t

Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 7, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images/AFP

Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 7, 2018 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images/AFP

Paisley, ranked 289th in the world, didn’t drop a shot in the final round yesterday as he slotted six birdies for a final round 66 to finish the tournament on 21-under par.

Sadly for South African golf fans a local did not win the SA Open at Glendower Golf Course yesterday.

But you have to take your hat off to England’s Chris Paisley, who recorded his maiden European Tour win by three strokes after a wonderful display of composure and consistency.

Paisley, ranked 289th in the world, didn’t drop a shot in the final round yesterday as he slotted six birdies for a final round 66 to finish the tournament on 21-under par.

In fact, the 32-year-old only dropped three shots all week as he tamed the Glendower layout in the highveld heat.

Nedbank Challenge winner Branden Grace, the topranked golfer at the event, entered the final round just one stroke behind the Englishman.

After two holes of the final round, Grace held a one-stroke lead following a birdie at the first and an eagle at the par-five second, giving local fans hope of seeing a South African crowned as champion.

Yet a double bogey on the par-three sixth and another on the 12th saw Grace’s hopes fade fast, despite sinking another eagle on the 13th as he carded a final round 68 – three shots shy of the new SA Open champion.

Last year at the same venue another Englishman, Graeme Storm, went on to win the SA Open just 84 days after losing his Tour card.

The tournament didn’t produce a local winner, but the second-oldest golf tournament in the world continues to deliver magic.

SA’s fastest rising golf star

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 7 NO 1 ORACLE KINGDOM

VALUE BET

RACE 6 NO 5 EQUESTRIS

RACE MEETING

15 January 2018

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.