Pictures and videos: cloudy, cold and windy weather grips most parts of SA

The South African Weather Service (Saws) on Saturday said cloudy, cold and windy conditions would persist during the weekend across most parts of the country, bringing showers and thundershowers over the central and south-eastern parts.

Snowfall is also expected over the Drakensberg, Lesotho and Eastern Cape mountains.

It is still snowing in Middelburg in the Eastern Cape at the moment. pic.twitter.com/w8KvQoudVo— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 14, 2021

N3 Toll Concession

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) warned this week of high winds and snow. Drivers were urged that extra caution would be required along Van Reenen’s Pass.

N3TC’s operations manager, Thania Dhoogra said the road incident management system was ready to provide support when and where required.

12h06 14/08 #N3Traffic: There are currently no reported incidents disrupting the flow of traffic along the #N3TollRoute between Cedara I/C 96 and Heidelberg South I/C 59. Thank you for sharing the road responsibly. Please drive safely. #BuckleUp— N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) August 14, 2021

Weather experts predicted between 3cm and 5cm of snow on Friday and Saturday.