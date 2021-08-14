Pictures and videos: cloudy, cold and windy weather grips most parts of SA

The South African Weather Service (Saws) on Saturday said cloudy, cold and windy conditions would persist during the weekend across most parts of the country, bringing showers and thundershowers over the central and south-eastern parts.
Snowfall is also expected over the Drakensberg, Lesotho and Eastern Cape mountains.
N3 Toll Concession
The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) warned this week of high winds and snow. Drivers were urged that extra caution would be required along Van Reenen’s Pass.
N3TC’s operations manager, Thania Dhoogra said the road incident management system was ready to provide support when and where required.
Weather experts predicted between 3cm and 5cm of snow on Friday and Saturday.