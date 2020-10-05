WATCH: Flood warning issued as Gauteng motorists struggle

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned Gauteng residents to avoid low lying bridges and roads as the province experiences heavy rainfall and flooding.

“Yellow thunderstorm warning: Warning sign in effect for Gauteng till late evening (Monday 05 October 2020). Peak traffic hours will be affected with reduced driving visibility, flooding of low lying roads, susceptible areas and bridges, with hail possible,” said the SAWS.

Thunderstorms with large amounts of small hail and isolated hail events, resulting in localised flooding and reduced visibility, will also be experienced in eastern North West, south-western Limpopo and the Mpumalanga highveld from 2pm to 11pm on Monday, added the SAWS.

⚠️ Reduced driving visibility this Monday afternoon and evening during peak traffic in GP due to Yellow Thunderstorm Warning. Drive safely. Keep a safe following distance. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Gauteng residents have taken to social media to share videos and photos of the heavy rainfall and its devastating effect:

DEPLOY WATERCRAFT – N1 SOUTH BEFORE MARAISBURG. COJ. GP. pic.twitter.com/1995tlvBAm — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) October 5, 2020

⛈Flooding over parts of Johannesburg this afternoon (05 October 2020). Source: Gauteng Weather FB. Drive safely. pic.twitter.com/fjwXsLQjRJ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 5, 2020

