8.12.2019

Rain causes havoc as flash floods hit Potch, Gauteng on alert

News24 Wire
Rainfall in Gauteng over the past few days have heightened the risk for flooding.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a flood warning for parts of Gauteng due to persistent rain that has brought traffic on the N12 between Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp to a standstill.

Gauteng and other inland provinces have been experiencing high levels of rainfall since Wednesday.

According to Mbavhi Maliage from the SAWS, rainfall in Gauteng over the past few days have heightened the risk for flooding, however, there have been no reports of such incidents yet.

However, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department has reported flooding on the M1 north and south.

