Mopping up operations continue in Cape Town and surrounds after heavy downpours

The City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre on Wednesday said it had recorded 176 incidents including flooding, power outages, fallen trees and structural damages following the recent heavy rains in Cape Town.

Cape Town and large parts of the Western Cape were hit by heavy downpours overnight on Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, as well as strong winds.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre was coordinating the City’s response to incidents that were reported.

He said the Disaster Operations Centre logged 43 flooding-related incidents, 122 power outages across the metropole, nine incidents of trees that had blown over or fallen branches, and two incidents where roofs were blown off in Masiphumelele and Burundi informal settlement.

“This situation will change as repair teams make their way through the list of reported incidents. We ask that residents please bear with us as assessments have to be completed for purposes of record before assistance like flood kits can be provided,” he said.

“The City did make emergency shelter available to the affected communities, however, these offers have not been accepted. We have also informed Sassa [South African Social Security Agency] [of] the need for humanitarian relief,” added Smith.

About 3,640 structures were affected in Masiphumelele, Imizamo Yethu, Khayelitsha, Burundi, Nomzamo and Wallacedene.

Fallen trees were reported in Parow, Edgemead, Crawford, Panorama, Durbanville, and Brackenfell. Roads flooded across the city, most notably in Wallacedene, as well as Pelican Park, Ottery, and Diep River, while power outages were recorded in Strand, Bonteheuwel, Observatory, Noordhoek, Joe Slovo Park, Athlone, Wynberg, Gugulethu, Nyanga, Sunnydale, Rondebosch, Philippi, Mitchells Plain, Hout Bay, and Plumstead.

According to Smith, blockages in the stormwater system emerged as one of the biggest concerns during the latest winter task team meeting on Wednesday morning. He said the blockages were the result of illegal dumping, but also persons storing items in the drains.

“Another concern raised is the quality of information provided when members of the public log service requests or alert us to emergencies. This has the potential to slow down response times or results in the incorrect agency responding. A simple example is, if the emergency is at City rental stock, we ask that callers indicate such, because that too will help determine the correct department to lead the response,” Smith said.

“Therefore, my appeal to the public when reporting any incidents during heavy weather episodes, but also just in general, is to give as much information as possible, that our response matches their needs.”

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.