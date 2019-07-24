Weather 24.7.2019 06:20 am

Cold front from Western Cape brings icy weather

Chisom Jenniffer Okoye
Snow falls in Sutherland, 23 July 2019. Picture: Snowreport.co.za

The Sutherland area of the Northern Cape is predicted to get the heaviest snowfalls, with up to 20cm possible.

The South African Weather Service warned yesterday that temperatures would be cool to cold for the rest of the week, as a cold front from the Western Cape sweeps through the country.

However, temperatures were expected to warm up by the weekend.

Weather forecaster Venetia Phapula said the cold front was making landfall in the province, causing snow and rain, especially in the high-lying areas.

She said it was expected to spread to the Eastern Cape and other regions today, causing “cool to cold” temperatures across the country today and tomorrow.

“On Thursday the temperatures will still be cool to cold, but it will start warming up.

“Friday is expected to be warmer, especially in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo,” said Phapula.

She also said there may be another cold front next Monday, but it was too soon to predict its impact on the weather yet.

According to Snowreport.co.za, “the Sutherland area of the Northern Cape looks like it will get the heaviest snow falls, with up to 20cm possible over Sutherland and some of the higher peaks in the Western Cape”.

By yesterday morning, light flurries were possibly occurring in other areas of the Eastern Cape highlands such as Hogsback, Elliot, Dordrecht, Molteno and Burgersdorp.

There was a possibility that light flurries could extend to the southeastern and southern Free State during the early hours of this morning, but indications were that if this did happen, the falls would be very light and might not even settle.

