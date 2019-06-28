‘Fast-moving’ cold front to hit Mzansi this weekend

Gauteng Weather and Storm Report SA have issued a watch for a “fast-moving” cold front that is expected to grace South Africa this weekend. The cold front will only reach Gauteng on Sunday.

“We are expecting a series of cold fronts over the next few days over the country,” said Storm Report SA.

⚠️BREAKING: FAST-MOVING COLD FRONT to hit South Africa on Sunday bringing COOLER weather to Gauteng from Monday. — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) June 28, 2019

The first one hit the Western Cape on Thursday evening and the early morning hours of Friday.

“This cold front is the weaker one of the two but it will still bring gale-force north-westerly winds along the coastal regions between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas. The South African Weather Service also issued a watch for localised flooding that is expected in the Cape Flats, SW parts of the Cape Winelands, and the western parts of the Overberg. There is also a very slight chance of snow over the extreme high peaks of the Western Cape. Sunday is when the fun starts. We are keeping a very close eye on the stronger cold front due to make landfall Sunday afternoon over the Western Cape,” said Storm Report SA.

Things will only get worse from Sunday over the interior of the Free State, Eastern Cape, Western Cape, and Northern Cape.

Gauteng and Mpumalanga will experience the cold front on Monday.

“Good amounts” of snowfall will hit Lesotho and the southern Drakensberg in the Eastern Cape.

“Snow is also expected over the extreme high peaks of the Western Cape mountains and the Northern Cape around Sutherland.”

