Cape Town on standby for Friday’s predicted possible floods

SOUTH AFRICA - Cape Town - 21 June 2019 -Weather Vane and Cloud formation over Cape Town. According to the South African Weather Service, strong westerly to north-westerly winds (40-60 km/h) can be expected from the morning onwards over the entire Western Cape ahead of the arrival of the cold front. . Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

The city of Cape on Friday said it was on standby following a warning of heavy rain issued by the South African Weather Service.

According to SA Weather Service, heavy rain leading to localised flooding was expected from Friday evening into Saturday morning.

“Residents are requested to contact the public emergency communication centre in cases of emergencies,” the city said in a statement.

The city further requested that residents please survey their properties and ensure that all gutters and stormwater channels were clear, and to dig trenches around their property if the circumstances required it.

