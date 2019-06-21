Cape Town on standby for Friday’s predicted possible floods

The city of Cape on Friday said it was on standby following a warning of heavy rain issued by the South African Weather Service.

According to SA Weather Service, heavy rain leading to localised flooding was expected from Friday evening into Saturday morning.

“Residents are requested to contact the public emergency communication centre in cases of emergencies,” the city said in a statement.

The city further requested that residents please survey their properties and ensure that all gutters and stormwater channels were clear, and to dig trenches around their property if the circumstances required it.

– African News Agency

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.