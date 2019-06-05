SA weather services warn of heavy rainfall in Cape Town on Wednesday night

The South African Weather Services has advised that another cold front will pass over the Cape Town on Wednesday night with heavy downpours that could lead to more localised flooding, especially in areas where flooding has already occurred.

Following heavy downpour from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, the city of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management officials said some assessments in Khayelitsha, Langa, Gugulethu, Imizamo Yethu, and Mitchell’s Plain were completed by Wednesday afternoon and no residents needed to be evacuated.

The city’s Disaster Risk Management said: “However, the ground around the informal structures require milled sand and the dwellings need plastic sheeting to waterproof the roofs. The roads, infrastructure, and management department is still busy clearing stormwater systems in the affected areas of Gugulethu and Mitchells Plain.

“In Imizamo Yethu, a tree was uprooted and fell on two informal dwellings. The recreation and parks department has been requested to remove the tree.”

The disaster operations centre was still receiving calls from the public due to last night’s flooding and these assessments would be done during the course Wednesday.

“No roadways were closed due to last night’s flooding. Mopping up operations will continue. The public is reminded to please call the city’s Public Emergency Communication Centre in the event of an emergency,” the city said.

– African News Agency

